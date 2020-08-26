July 9, 1937 - August 17, 2020
Jack Joseph Young passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 17, 2020, at 5:00 pm. He was 83 years old. We are honoring his wishes to be cremated, joining his son, John in heaven; so there will be no formal ceremony. We may have a small gathering in the Portland area for family and friends to celebrate his life; after Covid-19 ends. Please reach out to Cornerstone Funeral Services in Boring if you are interested in attending.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Arlene Young. He is also survived by daughter, Carol and son-in-law, Al; granddaughters, Michelle and Monica; step-grandchildren, Brad and Jenni; great-grandchildren, Jared and Annabel; sister, Gayle, brother-in-law, Bruce, their children, Gina and her wife, Rachelle, their children Savannah and Nathan; and Emily and her husband, Andy and their son, Jackson. Also, Jack’s brother-in-law, Dave and his wife, Jan, their daughter, Kim and her husband, Ken, their children, Brock and Blair.
Jack was born on July 9, 1937, to Helen Martha Johnston and Joseph Alton Young in Portland, Oregon. He graduated from Grant High School. Jack served in the United States Coast Guard from 1955-1959. He married Arlene Vandervort in September 1958. They raised their family in Portland. Jack was a mechanic in his early years. They later bought a garbage company and named it Jack Young Sanitary. In the early ‘90s, they moved to La Pine, Oregon, to be near their grandchildren.
Jack was an active member of the Lodgepole Dodgers Snowmobile Club. He was involved in many activities such as snowmobiling, boating, water skiing and 4-wheeling. He was a funny and sociable man, with a big heart. He most enjoyed being in the outdoors with his wife, friends, and family