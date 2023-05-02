Jack J. Jones, 78, of Bend, OR passed away on April 3, 2023 surrounded by family and friends due to lung disease.
Jack was born on December 10, 1944 to Delma and Jack Jones in South Gate, California.
In 1958, Jack and his family moved to Bend. He graduated from Bend Senior High School in 1963. In 1965 he signed up forthe National Guard wherehe served 11 years. Duringthat time he was on the All Guard shooting team and was very successful as he shot competitively all over the country. He married hiswife, Mauna Sue Hickman on March 25, 1967 and they had three children.
In 1968, he began working at the Bend Bulletin. He spent 11 years there as an Assistant CirculationManager. He was honorably discharged as areserve of the Army National Guard in 1976.He and his wife owned their own woodworking business and later enjoyed working in real estate selling ranches.
Jack loved hunting, fishing and anything thatinvolved being outdoors. He was a wood carvingartist specializing in water fowl but his biggestjoy and accomplishment was his family. He lovedbeing a Dad and a Papa. While sometimes orneryand hard headed, he was always compassionateand kind hearted and literally "butter" in hisgrandkids hands. He will be sorely missed.
Jack is survived by his wife and partner of 56 years, Mauna Sue Jones. His siblings, Richardand Suzanne Jones, and Sharon and WillieRice. His children, Shanel Goleman, Shawn andTammy Jones, Shane Jones and Jeannette Prince; grandchildren, Wyatt, Dakota, Kasen, and Kateraas well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is predeceased by his parents, Jack and DelmaJones and granddaughter Kasiah Mary LaneeGoleman.
There will be a private celebration of life for familythis summer.