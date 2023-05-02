Jack J. Jones

December 10, 1944 - April 3, 2023

Jack J. Jones, 78, of Bend, OR passed away on April 3, 2023 surrounded by family and friends due to lung disease.

Jack was born on December 10, 1944 to Delma and Jack Jones in South Gate, California.

In 1958, Jack and his family moved to Bend. He graduated from Bend Senior High School in 1963. In 1965 he signed up for the National Guard where he served 11 years. During that time he was on the All Guard shooting team and was very successful as he shot competitively all over the country. He married his wife, Mauna Sue Hickman on March 25, 1967 and they had three children.

In 1968, he began working at the Bend Bulletin. He spent 11 years there as an Assistant Circulation Manager. He was honorably discharged as a reserve of the Army National Guard in 1976. He and his wife owned their own woodworking business and later enjoyed working in real estate selling ranches.

Jack loved hunting, fishing and anything that involved being outdoors. He was a wood carving artist specializing in water fowl but his biggest joy and accomplishment was his family. He loved being a Dad and a Papa. While sometimes ornery and hard headed, he was always compassionate and kind hearted and literally "butter" in his grandkids hands. He will be sorely missed.

Jack is survived by his wife and partner of 56 years, Mauna Sue Jones. His siblings, Richard and Suzanne Jones, and Sharon and Willie Rice. His children, Shanel Goleman, Shawn and Tammy Jones, Shane Jones and Jeannette Prince; grandchildren, Wyatt, Dakota, Kasen, and Katera as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents, Jack and Delma Jones and granddaughter Kasiah Mary Lanee Goleman.

There will be a private celebration of life for family this summer.