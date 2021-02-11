Jack Dunaway
1934 - 2021
Born in Houston Texas to Marvin & Karon Dunaway. Pastor Jack Dunaway passed into heaven on February 5, 2021. His final time on earth was spent with his family at home.
He married Patti after college and attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas in the late 1950’s. They had three children, Mark, Joel, and Jeannie. In 1960, Jack was a pastor for Emmanuel Baptist Church in The Dalles, Oregon. In 1964 he served as pastor for Calvary Baptist in Albany, Oregon for five years. The family moved to Bend where he was a pastor at Grace Baptist for nine years. After resigning from Grace in 1978, to start new work in Tumalo, Oregon, serving there until his retirement in 1999, Jack continued to serve the Lord as chaplain for Central Oregon Hospice for many years and also preaching in other churches when needed. He served as an interim pastor at Warm Springs Baptist church for a year.
Jack loved the Lord and often said that one needs a spiritual compass to get through life. Jack was passionate about spending time in the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and backpacking in Eagle Cap Wilderness, Three Sisters Wilderness & Nash Lake. His greatest challenge was climbing the Chukar Hills and many times with his good friend, Allen Elston. Jack worked out at Juniper Fitness Center and he has been called a “Man of Steel” in a local fitness magazine.
He was married to Patti Dot Graves for 32 years until her passing in 1988. He married Barbara in 1989 and they were married for 31 years. Her children, Todd, Scott , & John became part of their family.
He is survived by Mark (Vickie), Joel (Tammy), Jeannie (Dennis) Hatchett Scott Sampson (Rehanne), John Sampson, Todd Sampson Grandkids Andrew (Kim), Rachel Amai (Steven), Jon (Jessica), Sean (Samantha), Paul (Suzi), Kati e & Amy Hatchett, Brooke, Alyssa & Amari Sampson, and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Summit Community Church in Bend or Calvary Baptist Church in Prineville would be appreciated.
Service will be streaming on YouTube:
February 9 at 2pm https://youtu.be/nEJof0C6JpU