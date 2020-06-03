Iris Tetle of Bend, OR
Sept. 2, 1933 - May 20, 2020
Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com
Services: A visitation time will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 9AM until 11:30 PM at Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Greenwood Cemetery the same day at 1:00 PM.
Contributions may be made to: Humane Society of Central Oregon 61170 SE 27th St, Bend, OR 97702