Irene Stonehocker of Redmond, OR
May 23, 1919 - April 18, 2020
Arrangements: Autumn Funeral, Redmond. 541-504-9485 www.autumnfunerals.net
Services: A private interment will take place at Tumalo Pioneer Cemetery.
