Ima Jean Storlie
DECEMBER 17, 1926 - MAY 27, 2020
Ima Jean Storlie, was born December 17, 1926, to Gerry and Gladys Bass in Brush, Colorado, as the oldest of ﬁ ve siblings. In 1949, she married Orville Sanford Storlie in Vancouver, Washington. They moved to Bend in 1960 with their three children.
Jean loved Jesus with all her heart and wanted everyone in her family and everyone she knew to do the same. She was a Mighty Prayer Warrior, wife, mom, grandma, sister, friend and helper like none other! Jean lived her whole life for others. She lived through the great depression, was a farmer, rancher, builder/ land developer, business owner, book keeper and oﬃ ce manager for Robberson Ford, Jonas Chevrolet and Jim Smolich Motors. Jean said her last job, the one she enjoyed the most was driving a long haul 18-wheeler with her husband cross country. At that time she was in her mid to late 60s and they drove coast to coast and traveled close to a million miles together!
On May 27, 2020, she passed away in her Bend, Oregon home. She was 93. Jean leaves behind her sister, Eleanor Gregory; three children, Sheryl Ross, Lynn Storlie and Terry Storlie; ﬁve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Autumn Funerals of Bend.