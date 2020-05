Ian S. McKie of Bend, OR Feb. 2, 1930 - May 3, 2020 Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds. com Services: Private family gathering will be held at a later date Contributions may be made to: Wild Side Rehabilitation at www.wildsiderehab.com