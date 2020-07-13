Howard William Heimbuch
June 21, 1921 - June 28, 2020
Howard, loving husband to his wife, Velma, for seventy-two years, and beloved father to Carey and Shari, peacefully entered the joy of his Lord on the morning of June 28, 2020, having succumbed after a long battle with dementia and cancer.
Howard moved to Bend, Oregon, in 1970, to serve at Foursquare Church until he retired completely in 1990. Drove Bend District School bus for over 20 years, assisted many people in building and repairing houses over those years.
When Howard was not at church he enjoyed camping, fishing and enjoying fellowship with others. Loved being a uncle, grandpa and great-grandpa. Howard was a truly gentle soul that loved all people and will be missed greatly.