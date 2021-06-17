Howard Merlin Winegarden
April 12, 1927 - June 11, 2021
Howard Merlin Winegarden, 94, passed away in Bend, OR on June 11, 2021. He died peacefully at home with family at his side. Howard is survived by his wife of 71 years, Beverly Winegarden of Bend, and his brother, Winston Van Winegarden of Walnut Creek, CA; children: Kathryn (Lee) Quiring, Constance (Michael) Walters, Debra Van Winegarden, and William (Lynette) Winegarden; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Howard was born in Berkeley, CA on April 12,1927. He graduated from University of California, Berkeley with a degree in industrial engineering. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Howard worked for Owens Illinois Glass Company for 32 years, retiring as a vice president. He will be remembered for his mechanical wizardry, carving perfect turns on Mt. Bachelor, scrambling up peaks in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, tinkering with cars, and for skill as a fisherman in stream and ocean.
The family will gather for a celebration of life later this summer at the A-frame cabin Howard designed and built in the Sierra among old-growth sugar pines, cedars, and firs.