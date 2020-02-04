June 7, 1940 - Jan. 27, 2020
Arrangements:Baird Memorial Chapel of La Pine is honored to serve the Newbrough family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign the online guestbook.
Services: A Graveside Service will be held on Sat. Feb 1, 2020, at 11:00 am at Fort Rock Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Service and reception at 12:00pm at Fort Rock Community Church, located at 64671 Ft. Rock Rd., Fort Rock, OR.
Contributions may be made to: St. Joseph’s Indian School in Fort Rock, Oregon. www.stjo.org/culture