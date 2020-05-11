HENRY RUSSELL MASON
JANUARY 12, 1937 - MAY 1, 2020
In loving memory of Henry Russell Mason, who was born in Portland, Oregon, January 12, 1937. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 1, 2020, after a ﬁve year battle with cancer at his home of three years in Bend, Oregon.
Russ was born to Betty and Henry Mason, attended Ainsworth, Lincoln High School, University of Oregon and Lewis and Clark College. He also served in the Oregon Air National Guard.
He married Jo Tonsing on January 14, 1961. They raised Rusty (Jill), Chris (Renae) and Sandi Claussen (Steen). He was a Commercial Estimator working at Mason Construction, Boora Architects and his own company.
He enjoyed camping and ﬁ shing on the Metolious River and Elk Creek in Cannon Beach. He also enjoyed tennis, Duck sports, woodworking and gatherings with family and friends. He had three special groups of friends, The Mayday group, tennis group and walking group.
He is survived by his brother, Michael Mason (Dee Dee) and sister-in-law, Sue Mason; and his grandchildren, Jake, Sarah, Kyle, Cody and Ryan.
Remembrances may be made to Bend Memorial Foundation, 1501 NE Medical Center Drive, Bend, OR, 97701, who took such loving care of him for three years and Oregon Duck Football. Arrangements have been entrusted to Autumn Funerals of Bend.