Henry (Hank) Allmand
January 14, 1936 - December 22, 2020
Henry (Hank) Allmand of Redmond Oregon went to Heaven on 12-22-20. He passed away from Leukemia. Hank was a minister well known throughout Oregon, serving as a minister at churches in Roseburg, Springfield and Redmond. Hank was preceded in death by his first wife of 46 years Connie Allmand, daughter Vickie Allmand and grand daughter Tonya Allmand. He is survived by second wife Jacqueline Allmand, 4 children, Henry Allmand III, Kimie McIlwain, Tammy Burkley, Cathy Loeks. 20 Grand children and a fleet of great grand children. Hank was an avid hunter and fisherman and well known in the Redmond community for his joyous attitude and love