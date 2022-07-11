Helena M. Brugman was born November 28,1924 in Lynn, Massachusetts. She passed away in her home while under hospice care peacefully with her daughter & caretaker, Joy at her side. Helena lived in Bend from March 1, 2017 until her passing on May 19, 2022. She had been a former resident at Mt. Bachelor Assisted Living & Memory Care until late January 2020. She was a member of the Bend Chapter of the Band of Brothers.
She was a Registered Nurse in the US Navy Nurse Corp from 1947, until she fell in love & married her husband, Arthur on her 23rd birthday. They were married for almost 48 years until his death. They met at Philadelphia Naval Hospital, where he worked
in the Medical Service Corp. He was her patient, then he wooed her over Philadelphia hoagies. After her discharge, she worked as a Civilian nurse in both public & private sectors. She was with her husband moving from coast to coast, including Cuba, &
Thailand. Her internment will be at Fort Rosecrans with her husband, CDR Arthur P. Brugman Sr, USN Retired. There are no services planned. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose & Walter O’Byrne, her brother, John (May), many family members & friends.
She is survived by her son's, Paul, & his wife Cathy, Michael, Daughter Joy, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, extended family & friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any Veterans charities, St Vincent de Paul, Catholic charities, Alzheimer's Association, or Partners in Care Hospice in Bend. She will be greatly missed by all of us. Until we meet again in Heaven.