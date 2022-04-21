Helen Louise Lovell, affectionately known as "Grams," 88, passed away on April 11, 2022, surrounded by love in her Beaverton home.
She was born on October 5, 1933, to Alert and Alpha Grace Moen in McMinnville, Oregon. She was raised in Oregon and Washington and graduated from Gresham High School.
Helen lived her early years in Troutdale, where she met her husband of 60 years, Harold Lovell. They married in 1951 and had 3 children, Stanley, Debra, and Kathryn.
Helen and Harold later lived in Milwaukie for several years before moving to a home in LaPine where she resided for 42 years. Helen then moved to Beaverton soon after the death of her husband.
Helen loved all creatures and was committed to animal rescue and care. She enjoyed outdoor activities including camping and exploring the beach. She loved books and was a crossword puzzle expert. She was involved with the activities of her children and grandchildren throughout the years. Helen had a great love of the arts and music. She enjoyed listening and dancing to all genres of music, especially her six-hour playlist, "Grams Jams."
Helen was an advocate during the founding of the LaPine Library of Deschutes County and was later an active board member. She was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary.
Helen is survived by her daughter Debra Reyes (Nick); grandchildren Justine (Brian), Andrea (Andrew), Sarah, Daniel, Natalie (Charles), and Stephanie; great-grandchildren Matteo, Nyasia, Emelina and Eleanor; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, parents Alert Moen and Alpha Grace (Moen) Cotton, brothers Alexander "Ben" Warnock and Arey Warnock, sister Kathryn Chadbourne, son Stanley Lovell, and daughter Kathryn Lovell.
Donations may be made to any animal rescue or Humane Society in Helen's honor.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.