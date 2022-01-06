1925 - 2021
Helen Aldrich, age 96, was born in lower Manhattan, New York. Her family included her siblings, Michael, Mary and Dorothy. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Brooklyn in 1941. Her first jobs included working in 5 & 10 cents stores as a sales clerk. Her job as a telephone operator for the New York Telephone Company began in 1943. The office she worked in included the coin boxes located in the telephone booths along the docks of the Hudson River, in addition to many businesses and homes. Because this was during the war years it was an extremely busy office as these coin booths were the ones that the servicemen rushed to as their ships came in from overseas and also for that last call home before they left for war duty. All were so anxious to make their calls, however, before the call could be put through, Helen had to tell them the cost of three minutes and then listen to the coins drop. If the calls went over the three minutes Helen would ring the phone back to ask for the additional charge. Helen happened to work the day President Roosevelt died. When the news broke the switchboard was immediately ablaze with lights waiting to be answered. It took hours for things to return to normal. The same scene occurred on VJ Day. It was during those war years that Helen met Oren, a sailor from Milwaukie, Oregon, at a roller skating rink in Brooklyn. Their two year courtship didn’t include many dates, instead it was built on VMail letters as his ship was out at sea for months at a time. They were married after not seeing each other for 9 months. Three days later Oren shipped out for 6 months. Upon his discharge in 1946 they started their lives together in Milwaukie, Oregon and later Springfield, Oregon where they lived for 40 years. In 1985, Oren and Helen were able to achieve their goal of moving to Bend. The ensuing years were busy with much traveling to satisfy their interest in our country’s history and geography.
Along with this were many miles and years of cross country skiing and hiking. Helen spent 12 years as a volunteer at the High Desert Museum. Other interests included reading, her beloved Book Club, gardening and spinning. She also took a great variety of classes for the pure pleasure of learning.
Her many friends meant a great deal to her.
The ‘one and only’ man in her life died in 2010. After living 75 years in her beloved Oregon, Helen moved to Seattle to live with Julie and Cliford. Helen died peacefully at home, with her children at her side.
She leaves behind her beloved children Sue and Don Ramsay (Burns, OR), Tom Aldrich (OR), Julie and Cliford Pierre-Louis (Seattle, WA), and her sister Mary (Macon GA).
A celebration of life will occur in April with her church, Bend United Methodist Church, Bend, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to local Bend organizations that Helen supported: Humane Society of Central Oregon - Shelter Pets, Humane Society of Central Oregon - Mobile Spay and Neuter Program, Partners in Care, or an organization of your choice.