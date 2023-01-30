Harry Russell Nelson

Harry R. Nelson, a Bend resident for so much of his life, died Saturday, January 14, 2023. He and his life-long love, Marie, resided at Still Waters Living in Battle Ground, Washington for the past year. He was greatly taken care of and passed peacefully; calm, snoring and relaxed in his sleep after saying goodbye to his family one by one. He was 87 years young.
A private ceremony will be held in the Spring as per his very specific wishes.
Mr. Nelson was born October 8, 1935, in Gallup, New Mexico., the son of Robert Calvin and Dorothy Viola (Higgins) Nelson. On September 15, 1962, he married the love of his life ~ Marie Ellen Marafino in Reno, Nevada.
Harry R. was a great man. His life's work as a Civil Engineer with Guy F. Atkinson Construction, Walsh Construction and Clark Construction respectively was a source of immense pride for his family and all who knew him. He was a kind, generous, positive, funny, loving man who always put his family first. You knew you were loved, safe, secure. Some hobbies included attending dirt-track racing and online poker. Family dinner was his most favorite, with the occasional glass of red wine. "Life has speed bumps".
He is survived in loving memory by Marie E. Nelson, his three children, Stuart C. Nelson (Traci Nelson), Linda M. Larson (Albert Larson, III), and Robert A. Nelson. His Sister Rosalie Nelson, nieces Julie (Charlie) Blanchard, Kelli Shofstall, Lynn Griffin and Cindy (David) Knudsen. He would want to remember, with the greatest love, his 10 grandchildren, his 5 (+1) great-grandchildren, and all of his greats.
Preceded in death by his parents Robert C. and Dorothy V. Nelson and sister Wanda D. Borden.
Layne's Funeral Services, Battle Ground, Washington was in charge of his final arrangements.