Harry Russell Nelson

October 8, 1935 - January 14, 2023

Harry R. Nelson, a Bend resident for so much of his life, died Saturday, January 14, 2023. He and his life-long love, Marie, resided at Still Waters Living in Battle Ground, Washington for the past year. He was greatly taken care of and passed peacefully; calm, snoring and relaxed in his sleep after saying goodbye to his family one by one. He was 87 years young.