Harry Anson, Sr.
1942 - 2020
Harry Anson, Sr. was born in 1942 in Portland, Oregon. He passed away on 15 October 2020 at the age of 78 while on a short vacation to Reno, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his Parents Floyd and Helen Anson, and his only sibling “Deanie” Friend, all residents of La Pine, Oregon. He is survived by his wife Marion Anson the love of his life for over 60-years; his four children Harry Jr., Brenda Ellis, Bruce Anson, and Rhonda Haigler; five nieces and two nephews; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren.
He attended fourth through twelfth grade in La Pine’s “old white school” where he graduated high school in 1960. His first job was at South Twin Lake, then later with MidState Electric Co-operative for 36 years until his retirement. He was deeply committed to the La Pine community. Specifically, he helped with one of La Pine’s first Pioneer Days celebrations and 4th of July Barbeques during 1959 and 1960, served as a volunteer on La Pine’s first local ambulance service as a Red Cross certified medic, he also served as a volunteer fire fighter in La Pine’s emerging Volunteer Fire Protection District (VFPD), was unanimously appointed and served as La Pine’s final volunteer Fire Chief from November 1970 to October 1984, after which the Fire Chief was converted to a permanently paid position. Many appreciative citizens of La Pine viewed him as a “pillar” of their community especially during emergency situations.
After the COVID-19 threat sufficiently subsides, the Anson Family will host a celebration of life ceremony with family and friends. The time and location in La Pine are to be determined for the celebration of life.