Harold Wayne Hanson
November 19, 1934 - July 16, 2021
Harold Wayne Hanson was born in Portland, Oregon on November 19, 1934 and slipped peacefully away on Friday July 16, 2021 in Salem, Oregon at Battle Creek Memory Care.
Wayne’s parents, Harold and Valley Hanson, raised Wayne and his sisters Beverly, Janet, and Karen and his brother Jon in Bend, Oregon. His dad was a grocery man and in her later years his mother ran a boarding house.
Wayne left home when he turned 18 and joined the U.S. Air Force and served in Korea as the war was winding down. After coming home from the military he met and married Sharon Forster. After their wedding they relocated from Bend to Salem. Up until May 2021, Wayne lived with Sharon in the house they bought 58 years ago. Wayne and Sharon were married for 60 years in June and have two daughters, one beloved granddaughter, and a great-granddaughter.
After earning an associate’s degree at West Salem Technical college, Wayne spent the majority of his career doing TV and radio repair. He spent many years working at Master Service Center in downtown Salem near the Center Street bridge and then did a brief stint as an Oiler at Boise Cascade. He was one of two men hired at Boise Cascade out of over 100 men. Sharon encouraged him to dress well and that led to him being hired over the other guys. After leaving Boise Cascade, Wayne worked for Schumacher TV Sales in Sublimity until he retired.
Wayne and Sharon enjoyed traveling after retirement and spent many years snow birding in Arizona. They also enjoyed trips to Europe, Hawaii, and a cross country van trip that was one of his favorite trips. Golf became Wayne’s favorite retirement pastime and he and his good friend Brad Anderson played nearly every course near Salem.
Wayne will also be remembered for his sense of humor and easy going personality. Wayne enjoyed time with family and friends, as well as watching football and soccer on TV. Dad could always be found puttering around in his yard or repairing things around the house. He always finished what he started and was very organized.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 60 years Sharon, his daughter Shelley Sneed (Mitch), daughter Rhonda Hanson, granddaughter Kayla Leno (Desiree), and great granddaughter Marbella Allen. Dad always had a heart for young kids and enjoyed laughing, tickling, and teasing with them.
We owe a debt of gratitude to the staff at Battle Creek Memory Care for their great love and care of dad in his last two months. We appreciate your kindness and love. Dad battled dementia for a number of years and was content with his new friends at Battle Creek for his last days.
A celebration of life will be Saturday July 31, 2021 at 1 pm at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service in Salem. A luncheon will follow. If you’d like to make a donation in his honor, please gift to the Alzheimer’s Association of Oregon. We’d all love to see this dreaded disease stopped from affecting other loved ones.