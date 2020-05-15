Harold “Tiny” Paye of Culver, OR
Nov. 8, 1958 - May 6, 2020
Arrangements: Bel-Air Funeral Home 541-475-2241 www.bel-airfuneralhome.com
Services: Services to be held at a later date.
