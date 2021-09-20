Harold Husby

Husby, Harold (Hal) of Sunriver died peacefully in his sleep on August 23, 2021. Hal was born in Astoria, OR on May 10, 1934, to Erling and Birgit Husby, who immigrated to the United States from Norway. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ken. Hal attended Astoria schools, graduating from Astoria High School in 1952. He went on to Oregon State and earned a degree in Business Finance in 1956. After graduating from OSU, Hal joined the Navy and went to Providence, RI to OCS. While attending OSU, he met the love of his life, Susan (Mason) and they were married on January 5, 1958. Their son Richard was born in August of 1959. Hal was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1961 and moved to the Sacramento area, joining Bank of America. In 1962, their daughter Kristen was born. In 1965, the family moved to the San Francisco bay area and lived there until 1981, when Hal was transferred to London. Upon returning to the US, they settled in Palos Verdes and once again in the SF area until Hal’s retirement in 1998. Hal & Sue moved back to Oregon and settled in Sunriver. They enjoyed traveling internationally, golfing, the outdoors and spending time with friends and family. Hal is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sue, son Rich (Deb) of California, daughter Kristen of Minnesota, granddaughter Brianna (Max) Sheehan of Bend and grandson Calder of California. Hal was a wonderful, loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Celebration of life will be held at a later date at Sunriver Christian Fellowship. Memorials may be directed to the Sunriver Christian Fellowship scholarship fund.