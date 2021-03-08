Harold “Fred” Campbell
July 31, 1936 - February 15, 2021
Fred Campbell passed away peacefully in the early hours of Monday, February 15, 2021. With his wife of 53 years and his youngest daughter at his side, he closed his eyes and found peace after a long, well-lived life.
Fred is survived by his loving wife Maureen, and children: Shannon (Paul), Patrick (Amy), and Kathleen; and grandchildren Erin, Sean, Lily, and Miller; surviving brothers Loren and Dick Holeman; and extended family. He loved us all deeply and left a permanent mark on our hearts.
Fred was raised in Okanogan, Washington. After high school, he joined the Army before graduating from Western Washington University as a veteran. Fred then spent 21 years with the United States Forest Service. Tired of the “Rat-Race”, Fred jumped at the opportunity to take early retirement. Many Bend old timers would remember him from his next adventure: running the small post office at the old Coast to Coast Hardware store on Hwy 97 south of Bend. Later, he could be seen helping Greg Gibson at his auto dealership, and also helping out at fire camps in the summer.
Fred loved to talk, laugh and tell a joke. His humor was an acquired taste, ranging from Hee Haw to inappropriate; Fred laughing after he told a joke is something that we’ll all miss. Fred never met a stranger and would walk into a crowded gathering and leave with many new friends. Fred and Maureen loved garage sales, Dandy’s, DQ Blizzards, and subsidizing the casinos. Fred loved his music and shared it freely; Bobby Vee’s Rubber Ball, Waylon Jennings, and Roy Orbison are on all our playlists.
We all feel the empty hole his passing has left in our family but know that he has not left us alone. We have untold memories that bring smiles and laughter. He instilled strong values, work ethic and unfortunately the same embarrassing humor in his children and grandchildren.
If you are looking for a way to celebrate a life well lived, we suggest you fill an old coffee cup with Old Crow bourbon; then sit, sip, cringe, and laugh.
At Fred’s request there will be no service. The family will have a private gathering at a later date. The entire family would like to thank all the health care professionals who have helped Fred over the years; especially Dr. Richard Fawcett , Dr. Molly Tilley, and the team at Partners in Care. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Partners in Care (2075 NE Wyatt Ct, Bend, OR 97701).