Harold Charles McBride
September 3, 1929 - July 31, 2020
Harold Charles McBride, 90, of Redmond, Oregon, went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2020. Harold (Hal), former resident of Bend, Oregon City and Milwaukie Oregon, was born on September 3, 1929, in Grosse Point Park, Michigan, to William J. and Alice (nee Fecteau) McBride. He graduated from the Ohio Military Institute, Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1948, enlisting into the U.S. Navy Reserve, where he served on Lake Michigan for five years.
He worked many jobs over the years, where he served as a District Manager for several large food corporations; Hal was gifted at building strong partnerships and friendships. A man of deep faith in God, he was also a dedicated volunteer, active with the Elks for over 50 years, as well as the American Legion, VFW, St. Vincent DePaul, Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Multnomah County (Oregon) Mounted Posse (Search and Rescue). Harold officially retired from his 9-5 job at age 84. Some of his favorite things to do were to work in his yard and barbeque with his family, and his hobbies included bowling, golfing, hunting and fishing. Later in life, Hal became proficient at ballroom dancing.
Hal is the beloved husband of Sandy Johanek McBride. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughter, Christine McBride (Mike) Salazar; two stepchildren, Kenny Caves (Maria Caves), and Milinda Caves; two grandchildren, Gabriel and Samuel Salazar; and four step grandchildren, Angelo, Chayenne and Blake Caves, and Savannah Gonzalez.
He is preceded in death by his son, William C. McBride; and siblings, Marian (McBride) Perry, William C. McBride, and Robert E. McBride A Funeral Service will be held at Deschutes Memorial Chapel Gardens and Crematorium, 63875 N. Hwy 97, Bend, OR, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Viewing will be from 9-10 a.m., with a graveside service at 10 a.m.