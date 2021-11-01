Charles “Hap” Taylor, long time Central Oregon contractor, died on October 23rd, 2021. Hap was born June 19th, 1937, in Eugene, Oregon. His family moved to Bend, Oregon in 1948. Hap attended the Bend-La Pine school district and graduated from Bend High in 1955. After attending the University of Oregon, he returned to Bend and married Sandra Jo Elder on March 22nd, 1959. Sandra and Hap had three children: Jeff , Todd, and Amy. He later married Roxanne Spencer on September 13th, 1985, and together they raised Becky, Adam, and Stacie.
Hap made a name in the construction industry early on, and in 1969, Hap Taylor Construction was established. For two decades, Hap Taylor Construction helped build the Bend community. In 1987, his two sons - Jeff and Todd, joined their father and formed Hap Taylor & Sons.
Hap continued his construction career for nearly twenty more years with his sons, until his retirement.
Hap led by example, and never asked of someone anything he wasn’t willing to do himself. He was a great man who touched many lives and contributed to making Bend a better place.
There are very few places in Bend that do not have “Hap’s boot print” nearby. There was no job too big, or detail too small for his attention. Whether it was a children’s park, or a forest fire, Hap was ready to help. He was a father figure to many and saw his crews and colleagues as family.
Hap is remembered for his love of family, love of construction, love of animals, contagious smile, and larger than life personality.
Memorial contributions can be made to Partners In Care, in honor of Hap Taylor.
Partners In Care
2075 NE Wyatt Court
Bend, OR 97701
A tribute to Hap will be held in the early summer of 2022, further details will be provided prior to the event.