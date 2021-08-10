H. Roberta Peoples of Bend, OR

October 27, 1926 - August 4, 2021

Arrangements:

Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com

Services:

No Local Gathering will be held

Contributions may be made to:

Partners in Care Hospice 2075 NE Wyatt Ct. Bend, OR 97701