Gwen Didema Anderson of Bend, OR
March 17, 1922 - April 3, 2020
Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com
Services: Interment to be in Carpinteria, California. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date to be determined.
Contributions may be made to: Memorial contributions can be make to Shepards House Ministeries, PO Box 5484, Bend, OR 97708. Or online at shepherdshouseministries.org