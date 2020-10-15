Greta Rae Dean
8-5-1940 ~ 9-17-2020
Greta Rae (Farlow) Dean, 80, of Redmond, Oregon, was born in The Dalles, Oregon, to Willis Nelson Farlow and Flora May (McCulloch) Farlow on August 5, 1940. Greta grew up at one of her most favorite places, on the ranch in Wapinitia, Oregon. She had 3 older siblings; Barbara, Betty, and Bub (Jack), who all passed before her. Her father, “Daddy Bill”, was her greatest inspiration in life when he told her “She could do anything she set her mind to. Can’t never did anything!” Greta was the proud mother of her two sons; Richard Leroy Scurlock and Ronald Edward Scurlock, who passed in 2017. In 1984, she married the love of her life, Delbert Dean. They travelled, hunted, fished, golfed, and had many great adventures together until his passing in 2008. Greta had an unwavering faith in God and accepted Christ at an early age. She was a proud and valued member of Zion Lutheran Church in Redmond for over 50 years. She was involved in many activities and assisted in many ways. She was a very generous and loving woman, helping so many in need. Greta had many interests; genealogy, reading, gardening, history, sports, travelling, fishing, crabbing at the coast, and especially enjoyed golf. She had a lifetime pass at Eagle Crest. She was tough and spunky, with a great sense of humor. Quick witted with endless knowledge about so many things. She was proud to be voted Best Dressed Cowgirl at the Wasco County Fair in 1945. Greta worked at Premiere Bowl in Redmond, followed by Milton’s Café. She worked for Fred Hodecker Potatoes from 1961-1973. She was a Certified Dental Assistant for Dr. Max Higbee DMD. She owned and operated Home Fashions in the late 70’s and early 80’s. She obtained her Real Estate license in the mid 80’s and became a Realtor and Broker. She was part of the Central Oregon Realtors Association from 1990 to 2005. She was partners with George Trout and family in owning/managing the Canyon Crest Apartments for many wonderful years.
Greta retired after her career in Real Estate and they sold their apartments. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Redmond where she loved the food, company, and Bingo. She loved golfing, swimming, travelling, reading, writing and good visits with her family and friends. She spent many of her days helping raise her “best buddy”, great granddaughter, Maliah Scurlock.
Greta went home permanently on Thursday, September 17th, 2020. She was so fearless in her battle to come home after rehabilitation. She was telling everyone how excited she was to come home and little did we know, she meant her Heavenly Home. Greta was so thankful for “all the petitions to our Lord on her behalf” during her stay in the hospital. As she said, she knew “her redeemer hears the prayers and answers them. She added “Praise to God in Jesus name, Amen.”
Greta is survived by her son, Rick Scurlock, Redmond; stepchildren, Debbie Hager, Tygh Valley; Danny Dean, Redmond; grandson, Ronald Daniel Scurlock, Redmond; granddaughters, Amy Scurlock, Redmond; Angela Stahancyk , Jenny Johnson Sammons; Riki Court; all of Redmond, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She loved and adored her Great Grandchildren. She even had a great, great, grandson. All who loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace and undying love for caring for them.
“Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he dies yet shall he live.” John 11:25