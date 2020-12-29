Greta Lindstrom was born July 31, 1931 in Reydon, Oklahoma. She graduated from Gresham High School in 1949. Greta started her career as a disc jockey in Portland, Oregon, later moving to Pacific Northwest Bell in customer service where she met her future husband. Greta married Ray Lindstrom on October 4, 1954 and was married until his death in 2003.
Greta (and Ray) moved in Bend, Oregon in 1966. She remained in Bend until 2011 and lived in Seattle, Washington for her remaining years. Greta was an avid pet lover throughout her life. In retirement, Greta continued her support of animals through many years as a volunteer at the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
Survivors include a daughter Jennifer Falter of Auburn, California, two granddaughters, Hannah Falter and Halley Falter Blackburn of Hanford, California, a son, Joseph Lindstrom and his wife Melissa of Seattle, Washington, grandson Hale of Edmonds, Washington, and granddaughter Molly of Portland, Oregon. She is proceeded in death by her husband Ray Lindstrom, her mother Vida Arnold, brother Gaylord Arnold, and sister Jo Wentzel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association online at www.alz.org or mail at National Capital Area Chapter. 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400. McLean, VA 22102.