February 11, 1953 - February 28, 2022
Greg died February 28, 2022, following an eight-year battle with renal disease. He was born in Redding, California, February 11, 1953, to Burton and Beverly McMillan. He was the first child, followed by brothers Patrick and Jeffrey. After graduating from Bend High School, Greg attended college at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington. His educational career was cut short by being drafted into the U. S. Army, where he served as a medic for four years. He then continued his education, earning a Physician Assistant degree from University of Washington in Seattle, Washington.
Greg dedicated his life to public service. He was the Communicable Disease Coordinator at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Portland for 20 years, where he became an expert on HIV and AIDS, lecturing nationally on the subject. Eventually, he went to work at GlaxoSmithKline, then Pfizer, where he organized and administered clinical trials for emerging HIV and AIDS treatments.
After he retired, Greg continued his passion for service, bringing awareness and action to causes he cared about. A life-long fly angler of the Lower Deschutes River, he cared deeply about preserving the water and environmental quality of the area for future generations. In January of 2013, with the help and support of friends and like-minded colleagues, they founded the Deschutes River Alliance (DRA), where Greg was the founding president. The DRA created awareness around water quality degradation affecting the Lower Deschutes River Basin. The culmination of the DRA’s efforts led to a major legal victory that expanded the right of citizen groups to enforce water quality requirements at hydroelectric facilities. Greg pushed tirelessly to leave the Lower Deschutes River a treasure for generations to come. He was a man of action.
Greg believed not only in the causes he cared about, but those he loved as well, nudging his family and friends toward their greatest potential. He was a fantastic motivator, formidably organized, and tenaciously charismatic. He took an interest in everyone and, therefore, was respected. He loved his family and would do anything for any of them. He will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include his uncle and aunt Kenneth and Maxine McMillan of Missoula, Montana; nephew Lee McMillan of Bend; and his father’s widow Patricia McMillan of Sparks, Nevada.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents Burton and Beverly and his brothers Patrick of Lewiston, Idaho, and Jeff of Redmond, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Deschutes River Alliance,
5520 South Macadam Avenue, Portland, OR 97239.
A celebration of life will be held at The Riverhouse, Currents Restaurant building, 3075
N Hwy 97, Bend, OR, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 2 - 4pm. The DRA will host a
separate remembrance of his life at the Imperial River Company, 304 Bakeoven Rd,
Maupin, OR, on Sunday May 1, 2022, at 2pm. Please call the DRA at (503) 307-5578.