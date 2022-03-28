Gregory Peterson, 58, of Redmond passed away Friday. He was born in The Dalles to Marvin Lavern and Margaret Risteen (Eseke) Peterson.
He was one of four children. The family relocated to Redmond while he was young. Greg was an active, outgoing, and faithful husband, father, and friend. He grew up in Redmond where he enjoyed playing baseball during his youth, a passion he passed down to each of his children. Greg met his wife, LeAnn, in 1990 where they worked at Tektronix together. They married in 1996 with their friends and family present for the celebration. He spent 20+ years working for Deschutes County Juvenile Justice Detention Center, where he used his influence to motivate adolescents to set goals and achieve them. He worked to bring out the best in each person, had strong shoulders to support those around him, and loved without expectation.
Greg could be found with his friends and family camping during the summer, grilling, fishing, and hunting during his free time. Together with his wife, multiple family vacations were successfully put together where there was never a shortage of laughter and happiness amongst all. He had a gravitational pull that brought people together and left each person rich with joy. Our world will forever be impacted by the man he was and the memories we hold dear.
He is survived by his wife LeAnn Peterson; children: Matt AnDyke and fiancé Kim, Jennifer Mohler and husband Robert, Brittany Benson and husband Brandon; brothers: Jeff Peterson, Tim Peterson; grandchildren: Ethan and Elliot; and multiple nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother Mark Peterson.
