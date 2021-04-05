Gregory Neal Gorsuch
September 23, 1961 - March 21, 2021
Passed away peacefully after a long batt le with liver disease in Bend, OR surrounded by family. No one who met Greg forgot his enthusiasm or infectious laugh. A world traveler, his love of the outdoors took him to the slopes for all forms of skiing, hiking trails throughout the western states, and whitewater rafting through the Grand Canyon. In addition, Greg was a competitive golfer and mountain biker. Greg was a talented painter and loved music in all forms. Most recently Greg taught mathematics in the Salt Lake City, UT public schools and enjoyed higher forms of physics and mathematics.
Born in Des Moines, IA, he spent his school years in NH and graduated from New Hampton School. Summers found Greg fishing on his father’s lobster boat. After graduation from Ft. Lewis College in Durango, CO, he met and married Melissa Gorsuch and lived in Palisades, CO where their daughter Luanna was born.
He leaves behind his wife Melissa Sloan, daughter Luanna, mother Mary Golden, father Harrison Golden, sister Chassea Robinson, aunts, uncles, nieces, many cousins, and countless wonderful friends. Greg loved the environment and especially enjoyed spending time in Southern Utah. Please consider donating to the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance (SUWA) in Greg’s memory: https://secure2.convio.net/suwa/site/Donation