Gregory Dean Hunt

Recently Bend lost one of her “Native Born Sons,” Greg Hunt. He fought a courageous battle with COPD and cancer, always with a positive attitude. Greg was born to Dean and Jo Hunt on December 22, 1946. He graduated from Bend Senior High School in 1965, on the honor roll and as an Eagle Scout. He then joined the Navy Sea Bees with his brother Jerry and served two tours in Vietnam. When he returned to Bend after his service, Greg married his sweetheart Carla Jo Carlton on June 9, 1968. They became proud parents of two beautiful girls Chandelle and Charease.
Greg was a remarkable man of many talents and skills. Greg was employed by Robberson Ford and became their shop manager by age 18, worked for his friend and mentor Dave Phillips at Dave’s Body Shop, and was the owner/operator of Dean Hunt Tires for 25 years. Deciding retirement wasn’t a fi t just yet, Greg and Carla ran the concession at Newberry National Volcanic Monument for ten years and then worked at East Lake Resort for six years.
Greg was devoted to his family, his dog, his country, his friends, and his Budweiser-- in pretty much that order. Carla recently referred to him as, “a Gangster, a Prankster, and a Lover of Life.” He loved Taco Tuesday and BiMart’s Lucky # Tuesday. His motto was “if BiMart doesn’t have it...you just don’t need it!”
Greg was a nationally rated Drag Boat Racer, traveled the world Scuba Diving, built Classic Cars, was an accomplished snow and water skier, and loved hunting, fishing and motor homing. He worked hard, played hard, and still managed to be super Dad to his girls. He helped countless friends, neighbors, and hard luck folks. Even now that he is gone, the trail he left behind continues to inspire us.
Greg was loved and respected by so very many, but no more than his wife of 53 years, Carla, his daughters Chanie (Mark) Skinner, Charease (KC) Mink and grandchildren Kailan and Karli Mink and Rosie and James Skinner. A Celebration of Greg’s Life will be held September 11, 2021 at 1:00 at the family home, 22115 Bearcreek Road. Drive your old car and bring pictures or a story.
Life isn’t always beautiful . . . . but it’s a beautiful ride . . . . . what a beautiful ride he had.
Gifts may be made to: Central Or. Veterans Outreach, American Cancer Society and Humane Society of Central Or. Please visit the on line registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com