Gregory “Greg” D. Hunt of Bend, OR

December 22, 1946 - August 8, 2021

Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home

Services: A Celebration of Greg’s Life will be held at the Hunt Family Home on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM

Contributions may be made to:

COVO 61510 S Highway 97 Suite 100 Bend, OR 97702

Humane Society of Central Oregon 61170 SE 27th St, Bend, OR 97702 

American Cancer Society 2350 Oakmont Way Ste 200, Eugene, OR 97401