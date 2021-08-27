Sorry, an error occurred.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Gregory “Greg” D. Hunt of Bend, OR
December 22, 1946 - August 8, 2021
Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com
Services: A Celebration of Greg’s Life will be held at the Hunt Family Home on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM
Contributions may be made to:
COVO 61510 S Highway 97 Suite 100 Bend, OR 97702
Humane Society of Central Oregon 61170 SE 27th St, Bend, OR 97702
American Cancer Society 2350 Oakmont Way Ste 200, Eugene, OR 97401
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sudoku, Crosswords, & Word Search
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.