Gregg Gillis McFadden
1951 - 2021
Our gentle giant, Gregg Gillis McFadden, passed through Heaven’s gates on Saturday, January 23, 2021. He handled his final earthly journey with a positive attitude and a gracious soul. With his family by his side, and the guidance of his wonderful caregivers from Partners in Care, he wrote his own story to the end.
Gregg’s whole life was a series of journeys beginning with his birth in 1951 to Gilbert and Dorothy (Hodge) McFadden in Redmond, Oregon. This family of four (older sister, Diane) lost Dorothy in 1952 and Gilbert in 1956. Gregg’s aunt and uncle, Doris and Vern Hassler and cousin Chris, then welcomed Gregg and Diane into their hearts and home. With the future births of Jerry and Vicki, this family eventually became seven.
After Gregg’s primary and secondary education in Redmond, he attended Oregon State University and graduated with a business degree in 1974. His journey then took many turns with various jobs, including welding at a nuclear plant, driving long haul trucks, and being a real estate agent, but he always returned to his love of being a barber. In his free time, he loved to hop in his car and travel near and far, and to golf, fish, and hike.
He is survived by his three sisters and their husbands, Vicki and Dave Sime, Chris and Mike Slabaugh, Diane and Richard Springer, and by his nieces Kilah Atkinson (Raun), Ashley Slabaugh (Michael Huff stuttler), Dayna Christian (Sean), Kelly Dunston (Rod), and his nephew Rich Springer (Robin). His nine great nieces and nephews will miss his playful heart.
Contributions in Gregg’s name can be made to:
Partners in Care
141 NW 6th Street, Suite B
Redmond, OR 97756