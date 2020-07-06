Gregg Alan Yates
September 10, 1962 - June 11, 2020
Gregg Alan Yates passed away peacefully at home in Bend, June 11, 2020. Gregg was born September 10, 1962, in Bend OR, to Dell and Marilyn Yates. He graduated from Bend Senior High School in 1981. He will be greatly missed.
Gregg is survived by daughter, Makenzi Klein and husband Josh Klein; two grandsons, Roland and Nikola; father, Dell Yates; brother, Mike Yates; and sister, Erin Yates Martino. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn in June 2019.
There will be a memorial service at Powell Butte Christian Church at 4 pm, July 9, 2020.