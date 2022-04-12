July 4, 1929 - March 9, 2022

Grace Vandevert McNellis was born on her family's cattle ranch south of what today is Sunriver, attended a one room school, and graduated from Bend High School. She met her husband-to-be, Tom McNellis, one day after her eighteenth birthday. The couple moved first to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and then to Gig Harbor, Washington, where they raised five sons and where Grace was a popular real estate broker. She loved her ancestral home and Bend, visiting them virtually every summer. A lively, generous, and popular woman, Grace collected historical documents and wrote two books on the history of her family and Vandevert Ranch. She is survived by her brother, David; sons, Steve, Mike, Joe, and John; and by generations of descendants.