Grace “Tharon” McClelland
September 23,1928 - August 13, 2021
Tuesday morning, bright and early July 13th, our sweet little Mom left our world for those pearly gates she has mentioned often. She was quite a lady standing barely 5 feet high. She was born September 23, 1928, to Bob & Vivian (Laub) Ward in Bandon,
Oregon, on her grandmother Laub’s kitchen table. She and her family survived the Fire that burned Bandon to the beach, on September 26, 1936. She had just celebrated her 8th birthday. Her Father Bob, helped many people rebuild their business and get back on their feet as our family learned at his funeral.
She met Hugh McClelland, a handsome coast guard fellow stationed in Bandon, Oregon and they were married for 57 years. She started her family at 16 years old. As she would say she grew up with us. This special Mom raised 3 children, sewed all their clothes, canned most of their food, played card games with us, and taught us right from wrong, respect, and how to have fun. She enjoyed camping, crabbing, clam digging, and fishing with her family. She and Dad traveled in their RV from Canada to Mexico, throughout the northwest. In her younger days she and Dad loved to dance. She loved crocheting, sewing and playing games on her iPad. Every child in the family has an afghan that she has made for them in their favorite colors. She loved reading a good historical romance novel...” juicy” as she would say. She ate catsup on almost everything. Our family refers to catsup as McClelland gravy.
More than anything she loved her family and family get-togethers. She leaves behind her only brother Darrell Ward, Worland, Wy. Her children Roger Mcclelland (Pam) Eugene Or., Judy Felt (Bill) McMinnville, Or. and Jill Pavlicek (John) Redmond, Or. She has 9 Grandchildren, Jeff & Chris Moe, Chelsea Harper, Kim Carroll, Debbie Bruno, Olivia Linhares, Robbie McClelland, Tracy Charleton, Johnny Pavlicek; and twenty-one great grandchildren. She leaves many dearly loved nieces and nephews. Her constant companion of 16 years, her beloved Muffin, passed a week later. Her parents and the love of her life Hugh preceded her in death.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Feldman for his excellent care. We have great gratitude for her special caregiver Pat who lived with her Since February, and the caregivers from Home Instead. Thanks also go to the special team of Hospice caregivers. Kendra, our nurse, was so kind and calming. Mom left us with lots of wonderful memories and she will never be forgotten and always loved.
A Celebration of her life will be held Sunday August 22, at the Juniper Golf Club, beginning at 12:00. We invite neighbors and friends to join us.