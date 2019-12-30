March 16, 1925 – December 16, 2019

Grace Mae Bauhofer passed away on December 16 at peace and with her family at her bedside. She was 94.

Grace was born Grace Mae Nelson on March 16, 1925 in Yuba City, California. The daughter of Grace Mae and Alfred Nelson and the fourth of five children, Grace grew up on the family ranch in Sutter County. While a student at Southern California Bible College, she met Donald Bauhofer on a blind date. They married shortly after graduation.

Grace and Don were active in the Oakland Covenant Church until they moved to San Diego County, California in 1970. They remained friends for life with their Covenant Church family.

Grace became a residential real estate agent in 1972. Humor was a huge part of the family dynamic, and for years thereafter, Don liked to refer to her as a Real Estate Typhoon.

Don and Grace spent 28 years in San Diego before following their three children to Bend in 1998.

Don passed away suddenly in 2000 after 52 years of marriage. Although Grace never remarried, two years after Don’s death she developed a wonderful relationship with Wendell Tompkins, a retired judge. Grace and Wendell were together for 12 years until Wendell’s death in 2014.

Grace was always engaged and loving with her friends and family. She was the consummate mother and grandmother, spending time with her children and their children whenever possible. Grace enjoyed fishing (her first exposure was on her honeymoon camping trip) and traveling. She took up golf later in life and always regretted she’d not started sooner. Her company was treasured by her many friends, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Grace is survived by her three children, Don Bauhofer (Shannon), Lynn Bauhofer Claar and Holly Bauhofer Polis, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family will forever cherish the memories of Saturday morning sourdough pancakes at her home.

Please join the family for a celebration of Grace’s life at the Sunrise Village Clubhouse, located at 19560 Sunshine Way, at 2 pm on Saturday, January 11th.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations in Grace’s name be made to Central Oregon Symphony, 15 NW Colorado, Suite 320, Bend, 97702