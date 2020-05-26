Gordon robert Moore
1934 - 2020
Gordon “Gordie” Robert Moore was born in Bend, Oregon on May 28, 1934 to Gordon N. Moore and Cloey A. (Thomas) Moore. He was the youngest of four children and the only son. His older sisters included Helen, Jeane, and Kathleen “Kitty.” Except for his time away attending college, Gordie lived his entire life in Bend and saw Bend grow from a small, sleepy town where he used to ride horses as a kid through the sagebrush just outside of town to the bustling city it is today.
He graduated from Bend High in 1952. During his high school years he met Margaret Hanson. They dated in high school and in college (Willamette University) and married in 1956 at the local Methodist Church, where he remained a member until his passing. Gordon and Margaret were married nearly 64 years at the time of his death.
Gordie and Margaret were proud of the three sons that they raised: Mike, Jamie, and Jeff. He taught each of the boys the value of hard work during the 27 years he was a bakery salesman with Langendorf and Williams’ bakeries. Gordie enjoyed biking through Bend and skiing at Mt. Bachelor with family as the boys were growing up. In later years, Gordie and Margaret also enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, New Zealand, and Australia. During retirement he was a regular at a local gym and took great pleasure in raising, training, and showing Tennessee Walking Horses.
Throughout his lifetime Gordon was involved in a number of business ventures that included restaurants, a mobile home park, a motel, apartments, and grocery stores. He loved putting business deals together and watching them succeed. Gordon took his last breath on May 9, 2020, at Hospice House in Bend surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife; two of his sons, Mike (Rachael) and Jamie (Shawna); daughter-in-law, Deb; grandchildren, Chloe “Pixie,” Spencer, and Hope; step grandchildren, Larie, James, Max, and Duke; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters and son, Jeff. Gordon received kind and compassionate hospice care through Partners In Care during the last few months of his life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Partners In Care, 2075 NE Wyatt Ct., Bend, OR 97701 or at partnersbend.org. At Gordon’s request there will be no memorial service.