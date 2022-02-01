Gloria Marie (Kilday) Thompson passed away peacefully on January 29, 2022, after spending time with family in Bend, Oregon. Born in Salem on January 27, 1941. She was 81 years old.
Gloria, the youngest of 9 children, grew up in Salem and Keizer, where she played in the creek on their property. She enjoyed playing softball, volleyball, and basketball. In high school, she worked in a five and dime store, purchasing her first car, a 1949 Chevrolet two door. She graduated from North Salem High School.
Gloria met David and married in July 1960. Working for the State of Oregon, her secretarial skills grew. Once children were born, she became a homemaker, moving to Turner in 1971 where she became a member at Turner Christian Church and later the secretary there. Always loving to sing, Gloria was active in the church choir. She also joined a bowling league with friends.
After the children were grown, David and Gloria moved to Terrebonne part of the Crooked River Ranch. After David passed, Gloria moved to Redmond where she lived until she joined Mt. Bachelor Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Gloria could often be overheard singing a tune or seen dancing to music. She enjoyed life and liked others around her to join in the fun. With a quiet feistiness, she was known for giving others a hard time, all for fun sake.
Preceded in death by her husband David, she is survived by three of her four children; Rodney, Troy and Michelle Peterson (son Rex died of a birth defect at two months old); eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 2:30 pm at the Belcrest Memorial Gardens and Cemetery in Salem.