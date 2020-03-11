January 7, 1929 - February 19, 2020
Gloria Ann Shreve Wilson passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in Bend, Oregon, after time in hospice care.
Gloria was born in Eugene, Oregon, on January 7, 1929. Gloria attended the University of Tennessee, graduated with a BA degree and married James Robert Wilson in 1950. Gloria later completed her master's degree in library science at NTSU, now the University of North Texas, and worked as a librarian at Northwood Hills elementary school in Richardson, Texas, for a number of years. Gloria returned to Oregon, following her husband Jim's death in 1991, living in Salem and later in Bend. She enjoyed traveling all over the world, often with her twin sister Barbara MacEwan. She loved gardening, reading and visits to the coast with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Dwight Shreve and Ruth L McClain Shreve; her husband, Jim; her son, Roger; and her brother, Donald David Shreve. She is survived by her twin sister, Barbara MacEwan; sister-in-law, Elaine Shreve; son, Donald Alan Wilson and his wife, Vicki Campbell, grandsons, Keith and Alexander Wilson; nephew, Mike Wilson; nieces, Marilyn and Kahle Wilson (Gary Hoenig); and her nephew, Don MacEwan and his wife, Kristen, who have been a wonderful support during Gloria and Barbara's time in Bend.
Her ashes will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Willamette National Cemetery.