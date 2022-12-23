September 24, 1941 - December 13, 2022

Frank was born September 24, 1941 in Pocahontas, Arkansas. He moved to Tucson, Arizona, in 1947 with his parents. He attended public school there and received bachelor's and master's degrees in music from the University of Arizona. He was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia and Kappa Kappa Psi honorary music and band fraternities. He taught privately and directed the Tucson Boys' Band in Tucson, Arizona, before moving to California.