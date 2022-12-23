Frank was born September 24, 1941 in Pocahontas, Arkansas. He moved to Tucson, Arizona, in 1947 with his parents. He attended public school there and received bachelor's and master's degrees in music from the University of Arizona. He was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia and Kappa Kappa Psi honorary music and band fraternities. He taught privately and directed the Tucson Boys' Band in Tucson, Arizona, before moving to California.
Frank was married to Marci in 1970 and considered her the greatest blessing of his life. He taught junior high and high school band, orchestra, and choir in Corona and Fountain Valley, California, before moving to Bend in 1982. Frank served on the board of directors of the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association and was a festival adjudicator and marching band judge for that organization. Many of Frank's students received college scholarships in music and some became music teachers, professional performers, and conductors. He considered that to be the most significant and rewarding part of his career. He received California and Oregon school administrative licenses through both Chapman College in Orange, California and the University of Oregon. Frank taught band at Pilot Butte Jr. High School and then was the Dean of Students until retirement. He substituted in the Bend-La Pine School District as music teacher and administrator in the years following retirement.
He enjoyed music, hiking in the Oregon desert, fishing, camping, RV traveling, reading, and studying history and religious theology. He was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church in Bend, and served on the church council and a number of other church committees. Frank sang in the church choir and played in the brass ensemble for many years. He is survived by his wife Marci, nephews Chris Freeman, Bill Freeman, Pam Williams and pet Shih Tzu Ari.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, January 6, at 11:00 at Nativity Lutheran Church in Bend.