Glenn Alan Harris
January 19, 1956 - April 12, 2021
Glenn Alan Harris was born January 19, 1956 in Prineville, Oregon to Dell and Jessie (Osborne) Harris. He attended Terrebonne School and graduated from Redmond High in 1974. He married Sandy Fromdahl in 1979 in Redmond. Glenn worked as a timber faller throughout Oregon and the Pacific Northwest for much of his life. He loved falling timber and was good at it. We will always think of him when we smell fresh sawdust. An accidental fire took his life on April 12, 2021.
Glenn is survived by his mother Jessie Harris of Terrebonne; son Scott Lawrence, his wife Lesa, and grandsons John, Kagen, and Tate, all of Redmond; daughter Julie Cooley and her husband Marshall of Bend; daughter Stacy Harris and her children Cash and Ayla of Roseburg; brother Bill Harris of Arlington, Oregon; and brother John Harris of Terrebonne. He is preceded in death by his father, Dell.
The family will hold a private remembrance in the woods at a later date.