Glen Whitman of Bend, OR
Mar. 13, 1935 - Sept. 29, 2020
Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471. Please visit the online registry for the family at www.nis- wonger-reynolds.com
Services: A viewing time will be held Thursday, Oct. 8 from 4-6PM at Niswonger-Reynolds
Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 9 at 1:00 PM in Greenwood Cemetery
Contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, 2350 Oakmont Way Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97401