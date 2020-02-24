July 22, 1923 - February 14, 2020
Gladys Brock passed away peacefully with her family at her side on February 14, 2020, after enduring years of respiratory illness. Gladys was born in DeQueen, Arkansas on July 22, 1923 to Samuel and Edna Damron. Gladys grew up in several small mill towns in Oklahoma where her father was a train engineer. She graduated from Clebit High School in Clebit, Oklahoma. She married Steve Brock in January 1942. They had a son in 1944.
After her divorce Gladys worked in the McCurtain County Courthouse and a bank as a clerk. In 1956, she moved to Dallas, Texas where she worked for General American Oil Company and later worked for a credit union.
After her retirement she moved to Bend in 1997 to be close to her son and grandchildren. She served the community as a volunteer at Saint Charles Hospital and the American Red Cross. Gladys was an avid reader, world traveler, enjoyed crossword puzzles, and playing cards.
Gladys is survived by her son, Michael (wife, Dianne), granddaughter, Lindsey, grandson, Casey (wife, Inga) and three great-grandchildren, Owen, Tove and Juniper. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Loma, Johnna Mae and Margie.
Gladys was beloved by family and friends.
An informal Celebration of Life is being planned. Rather than owers, contributions may be made to Caring for Troops, 60749 River Bend Dr., Bend, OR 97702.