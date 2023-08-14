Gertrude “Trudy” Swanson Combs

Trudy Combs went to "sleep" peacefully from natural causes at the age of 98 in Kalispell Montana. She was born in 1925 near Liberty Bond, Washington.
She attended school in Coeur d' Alene,Idaho, where she met her future husband, Wilbur "Doyle" Combs. Her family moved to Lebanon, Oregon where she graduated. She married Doyle in 1944 and they enjoyed many goodyears in Oregon, Alaska and Montana.
Trudy loved life, action andmusic. She loved to play the piano surrounded by family and friends singing along to oldtime favorites andspiritual songs which she also played at the Kingdom Hall. Her greatest love was for Jehovah God and his son,Jesus Christ, and she looked forward to the promised resurrection hope of living on earth again in a restored paradise. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on April 23, 1950, and enjoyed volunteering
many hours to share this good news with others.
Trudy loved her children, Shirley Roberts, Larry Combsand Charlotte Campbell, nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and spent time with them painting, cooking, riding bikes, feeding ducks, playing dress-up and card games. In later years, she also took up oil painting like her mother and painted 50 oil paintings oncanvas and saws for friends and family. She was always very friendly and would share her "life story" with any who would listen. She enjoyed many trips to theOregon coast plus trips to New York, California, Florida & Alaska and Hawaii.
Trudy was dearly loved and will be missed by all thatknew her. She was preceded in death by all her siblings and her husband for 73 years, Doyle.