May 17, 1924 - August 10, 2020
Gertrude Goldsmith, long-time Bend resident, passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 96 with family by her side. She was born in Kokomo, Indiana, to Jeanette and James Franklin Julow. After graduating from the Methodist Hospital nursing program, she began her career
in Indianapolis, Indiana, where she subsequently met her husband, Neal, who was attending medical school there. They were married on August 14, 1949. Neal and Gert settled in Bend in 1958, when Neal was invited to join the Bend Memorial Clinic after completing his residency as a surgeon at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Gert worked as a Registered Nurse in industrial and general nursing while raising four children, until retiring as the In-service Education Director at the Central Oregon District Hospital in Redmond in 1979.
Gert exemplified optimism and generosity, with wide ranging interests and community service. She was a committed volunteer with numerous non-profits for over six decades in Bend, including the United Way and the civic sisterhood of PEO, where she enjoyed many treasured friendships. With her passion for reading, she volunteered at the Deschutes County Library for over 30 years, and assisted both children and adults to improve their literacy skills through the Laubach reading program and at Thompson Elementary School. She also devoted herself to the community with many years of service to the Habitat for Humanity and the Family Kitchen organizations.
Gert loved the outdoors and took many interesting trips here, there, and everywhere, including many skiing trips with family and friends to Mount Bachelor, the Tetons, and the Colorado Rockies. She backpacked into the Oregon wilderness where she was the resident geology expert and also hiked the Grand Canyon. She was an avid bird watcher and a lover of wildflowers, especially those that bloomed in the early spring, even with snow still on the ground. Her children will be forever grateful to her for introducing them to the arts and outdoor adventures, including many wilderness backpacking trips with our beloved pack burro Pumpkin, and for reassuring us by warming our hands and feet in the middle of blizzards on numerous ski trips.
She is survived by her four children, Kathy (Don Parker), Melissa, Laurie, and Todd (Diane Dear); her granddaughter, Caitlin (Matt Taylor); sister, Betty Suddarth; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal; and her brother, Tom Julow (Barbara).
Due to the pandemic, no services are planned, but a family gathering will occur at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by Niswonger and Reynolds Funeral Home in Bend. Remembrances for her can be posted at www.niswonger-reynolds.com. Our family’s many thanks to Home Instead, Partners In Care Hospice, and Dr. Kristin Stratton for the compassionate care they all provided to Gert. Contributions in Gertrude’s memory are encouraged to the Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity (www.bendredmondhabitat.org) and the Family Kitchen (www.familykitchen.org).