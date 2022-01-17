Born in Brighton, Colorado to Edna & Harold Todd, Geri grew up in Brighton. After high school she attended Central Business College in Denver and attended workshops in drama at the University of Denver. She then worked in the newsroom at radio station KOA, and sang with a band and performed with the Special Services at Lowry Air Force base. She met and married her first husband Joe Baker and had first son Gregory in the small mining town of Climax, Colorado. The family eventually moved to Boise, Idaho where Joe worked as an aviation mechanic. When the airline relocated to Seattle the family moved to La Grande, where Joe worked as a diesel mechanic. Soon after, second son Steven arrived. In 1962 the family moved to Portland where the couple eventually divorced.
At this time Geri began a long career in the financial industry, selling financial products and insurance. Awarded the distinguished Sales Award by the Sales and Marketing Executives International while working for Equitable Savings and Loan Association, she served as president of the Women’s Association of Savings & Loan executives, and as president of Soroptimist International of Washington County. In 1970, she met and married Ron Gunderson. The couple moved to Bend in the 1980s and after retirement she became a volunteer with Redmond Community Concert. Her time on the board of directors was one of her more meaningful volunteer experiences. She was especially committed to the outreach committee, which served Redmond schools.
A member of the Community Presbyterian Church in Redmond, she was preceded in death by her parents, sister, her husband Ron, and eldest son Gregory. She is survived by son Steven Baker of Eugene. Donations in memoriam can be made to the Redmond Community Concert Association “Geri Gunderson Scholarship Fund”. A small family graveside interment service will be held when weather permits.
