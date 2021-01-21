Gerald “Jerry” Bruce Seed of Bend, OR
Jan 04, 1933 - Jan 15, 2021
Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com
Services: A gathering of family & friends for a visitation period will be held Friday, January 22, 2021 from 1 until 5PM in the Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
Contributions may be made to:
Memorial contributions in Jerry’s name may be made to
Partner’s in Care - Bend,
2075 NE Wyatt Court, Bend, Oregon 97701,
Crater Lake Council of Boy Scouts of America
61383 S. Highway 97 Ste. F, Bend, Oregon 97702
and/ or donate a pint of blood to your local Red Cross.