May 10, 1937 - February 14, 2020
Gerald Evan Grissom, known to all as Jerry, peacefully passed away in his home on Feb. 14, 2020, a er 82 years of a life well lived. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Jack and Bessie Grissom of Louisiana; brother, Sonny Grissom; three sisters, Faye Appling, Wanda Jennison and Sue Posey; and his sons, Rodney Grissom and Brian Grissom.
Jerry was born May 10, 1937, in Bend, Oregon, graduating from Bend High School class of 1956. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy prior to his graduation, proudly serving on three naval ships, the USS F.D. Roosevelt (CCA-42), USS Ranger (CVA-61) and USS Zalima (AF-49) before being honorably discharged in November 1960.
He returned to Bend a er his military experience, living in Hillsboro, Oregon, and Wasilla, Alaska, before moving back to Central, Oregon and settling down in Prineville with his wife, Pat. ere they lived 22 years before his passing.
Jerry was a proud member of the Band of Brothers of Prineville and enjoyed wearing his organizational hat and jacket everywhere he traveled inside and outside of Oregon. He never met anyone that he didn’t know and quickly made friends everywhere he went. Jerry was an accomplished heavy equipment operator, as well as a much-appreciated DIY mechanic and cra sman willing to help anyone that needed it.
He is survived by his spouse of nearly 42 years, Patsy Grissom; sons, Robert Haldy, Terry Haldy and Ross Haldy; and daughter, Jerris Grissom; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing for neighbors and friends will be done at the Prineville Funeral Home from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, with a light reception following at their home. A post-cremation located at 11800 SE Mount Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, OR 97086 at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.