Gerald D. “Jerry” Sherman of Terrebonne was born January 28, 1942 in Vancouver, British Columbia to Edward and Luella Sherman. Jerry passed away September 25 at St. Charles in Bend from COVID-19 complications. He was 79. He was married to Helen (Anderson) Sherman for 60 years. He lived most of his life in Bend having moved here with his parents when he was 12. He attended St. Francis grade school then went to Bend Junior High and Senior High schools. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Redmond.
Jerry was a born salesman. He first worked as a baggage boy at Trailways Bus Depot working up to ticket agent. Then he went to work at Ken Cale Hardware and Sporting Goods which eventually became Ken Cale Appliances. After Ken passed away Jerry opened Jerry’s Appliances and Television. Jerry was very well known for his unique television commercials. He closed the business and retired in 2001. After retiring he took up cooking. His greatest joy was to share his Clam Chowder, Zucchini Bread, and Carrot Cake, and incredible Chocolate Chip Cookies with friends.
Jerry became a member of the Bend Elks Lodge in 1969. As a member he helped raise funds for the Christmas Basket program that helped needy families at Christmas time and he supported the “Eyes Right” program that saw that children with vision problems got the care they needed. He also donated Thanksgiving Turkeys to Grandma’s House every Thanksgiving for more than 25 years.
Jerry is survived by his wife Helen, Daughter Deborah Oster of Redmond, Son Gerald E. Sherman of Bend, Grandson Franklin “Cord” Oster of Redmond, Sisters Flora “Frankie” (Dennis) Dahl of Redmond and Cory “Marion” Delaney of Carlsbad, California and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church, 2450 NE 27th Street in Bend at 10 a.m. on Saturday the 16th of October. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a local charity of your choice.